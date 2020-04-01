Shares of Athenahealth Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (ATHN, VEEV, VCRA, OMCL, CPSI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Athenahealth Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 66.9%. Veeva Systems-A is next with a projected earnings growth of 43.2%. Vocera Communica ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 39.7%.

Omnicell Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 35.6%, and Computer Program rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 28.5%.

