Shares of Assurant Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (AIZ, KMPR, NGHC, ANAT, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Assurant Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $441,000. Following is Kemper Corp with a an RPE of $498,000. National General ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $588,000.

Amer Natl Insur follows with a an RPE of $743,000, and Loews Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $774,000.

