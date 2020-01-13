Shares of Ashford Hospital Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (AHT, FCH, RHP, HT, XHR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ashford Hospital ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 79.15. Felcor Lodging is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.40. Ryman Hospitalit ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.04.

Hersha Hospital follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.12, and Xenia Hotels & R rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.45.

