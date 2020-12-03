Shares of Ashford Hospital Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (AHT, FCH, RHP, HT, XHR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ashford Hospital ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 79.15. Felcor Lodging is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.40. Ryman Hospitalit ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.04.

Hersha Hospital follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.12, and Xenia Hotels & R rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.45.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Felcor Lodging and will alert subscribers who have FCH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.