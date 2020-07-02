Shares of Ascent Capital-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, BID, WTW, SERV, HRB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.01. Following is Sotheby'S with a FCF per share of $6.56. Weight Watchers ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.24.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and H&R Block Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.17.

