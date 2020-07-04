MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Ascent Capital-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, BID, SERV, HRB, CSV)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:18am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.01. Sotheby'S is next with a FCF per share of $6.56. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.51.

H&R Block Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.17, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.75.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carriage Service on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.17. Since that call, shares of Carriage Service have fallen 44.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share ascent capital-a :bid sotheby's servicemaster gl h&r block inc carriage service

Ticker(s): ASCMA SERV HRB CSV

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.