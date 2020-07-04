Shares of Ascent Capital-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, BID, SERV, HRB, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.01. Sotheby'S is next with a FCF per share of $6.56. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.51.

H&R Block Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.17, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.75.

