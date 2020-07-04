Shares of Ascent Capital-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, BID, SERV, HRB, CSV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.01. Sotheby'S is next with a FCF per share of $6.56. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.51.
H&R Block Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.17, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.75.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carriage Service on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.17. Since that call, shares of Carriage Service have fallen 44.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
