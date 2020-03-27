Shares of Ascent Capital-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, CLCT, BID, HRB, RGS)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Collectors Univ is next with a a beta of 1.4. Sotheby'S ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.
H&R Block Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Regis Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Regis Corp on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.41. Since that call, shares of Regis Corp have fallen 47.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
