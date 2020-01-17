Shares of Arthur J Gallagh Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Insurance Brokers Industry (AJG, BRO, EHTH, MMC, AON)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.87. Following is Brown & Brown with a a price to book ratio of 4.04. Ehealth Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 5.83.
Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a price to book ratio of 7.22, and Aon Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 9.72.
