Shares of Artesian Res-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Water Utilities Industry (ARTNA, CTWS, MSEX, YORW, AWK)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Artesian Res-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $352,000. Following is Conn Water Svc with a an RPE of $372,000. Middlesex Water ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $418,000.
York Water Co follows with a an RPE of $480,000, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $496,000.
