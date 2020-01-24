Shares of Arista Networks Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (ANET , CAMP , FFIV , VIAV , HLIT )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET ) ranks first with a gain of 3.30%; Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP ) ranks second with a gain of 1.51%; and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV ) ranks third with a gain of 1.27%.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV ) follows with a gain of 0.96% and Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.48%.

