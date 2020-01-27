Shares of Arista Networks Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (ANET , CIEN , MSI , FFIV , NTCT )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET ) ranks first with a gain of 3.47%; Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.81%; and Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.48%.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV ) follows with a gain of 1.39% and Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.39%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Netscout Systems and will alert subscribers who have NTCT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.