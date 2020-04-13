Shares of Arch Capital Grp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (ACGL , AMBC , AGO , CB , SIGI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) ranks first with a gain of 8.05%; Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC ) ranks second with a gain of 7.32%; and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO ) ranks third with a gain of 6.70%.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB ) follows with a gain of 6.68% and Select Ins Grp (NASDAQ:SIGI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.66%.

