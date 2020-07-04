Shares of Arcbest Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Trucking Industry (ARCB, JBHT, LSTR, USAK, ODFL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Arcbest Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $3.35. Hunt (Jb) Trans is next with a FCF per share of $2.98. Landstar System ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.94.

Usa Truck Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.68, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.87.

