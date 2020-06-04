Shares of Aqua Metals Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (AQMS, TISI, CECE, ABM, SP)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.20. Following is Team Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Ceco Environmntl ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.81.

Abm Industries follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.06, and Sp Plus Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Team Inc on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.04. Since that call, shares of Team Inc have fallen 63.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.