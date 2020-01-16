MySmarTrend
Shares of Aptargroup Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (ATR, BLL, MYE, SLGN, CCK)

Written on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 12:33am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.67. Ball Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.40. Myers Inds Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.63.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.55, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.16.

Ticker(s): ATR BLL MYE SLGN CCK

