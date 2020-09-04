Shares of Applied Optoelec Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry (AAOI, ANET, CMTL, EMKR, UBNT)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.
Applied Optoelec ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,664.7%. Arista Networks is next with a sales growth of 4,578.8%. Comtech Telecomm ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,390.8%.
Emcore Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,358.4%, and Ubiquiti Network rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,984.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comtech Telecomm on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.26. Since that call, shares of Comtech Telecomm have fallen 52.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
