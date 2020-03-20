Shares of Applied Optoelec Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (AAOI , PANW , FFIV , CIEN , ANET )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Communications Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI ) ranks first with a gain of 18.18%; Palo Alto Networ (NYSE:PANW ) ranks second with a gain of 7.53%; and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV ) ranks third with a gain of 7.16%.

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) follows with a gain of 5.03% and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.64%.

