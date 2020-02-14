Shares of Aon Plc Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Insurance Brokers Industry (AON, MMC, AJG, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Aon Plc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,766.2%. Marsh & Mclennan is next with a ROE of 2,229.1%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,665.9%.

Brown & Brown follows with a ROE of 1,597.2%, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -3,160.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aon Plc and will alert subscribers who have AON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.