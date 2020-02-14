Shares of Annaly Capital M Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Mortgage REITs Industry (NLY , CIM , ARI , NYMT , IVR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Mortgage REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY ) ranks first with a gain of 2.79%; Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM ) ranks second with a gain of 1.03%; and Apollo Commercia (NYSE:ARI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.03%.

New York Mtge (NASDAQ:NYMT ) follows with a gain of 0.96% and Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

