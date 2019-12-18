Shares of Angiodynamics In Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry (ANGO, OFIX, STJ, MDT, BABY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Angiodynamics In ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.4%. Following is Orthofix Intl with a projected earnings growth of 1.5%. St Jude Medical ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.9%.

Medtronic Plc follows with a projected earnings growth of 3.0%, and Natus Medical rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 9.9%.

