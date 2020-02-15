Shares of Angie'S List Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Internet Software & Services Industry (ANGI, BV, AMBR, XTLY, TRUE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Angie'S List Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.27. Following is Bazaarvoice Inc with a sales per share of $2.45. Amber Road Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.93.

Xactly Corp follows with a sales per share of $3.11, and Truecar Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $3.35.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xactly Corp on May 22nd, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Xactly Corp have risen 19.4%. We continue to monitor Xactly Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.