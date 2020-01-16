Shares of Amplify Snack Br Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (BETR, JJSF, MKC, LANC, BUFF)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Amplify Snack Br ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 46.51. Following is J & J Snack Food with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.51. Mccormick-N/V ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.17.

Lancaster Colony follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.54, and Blue Buffalo Pet rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.78.

