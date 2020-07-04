Shares of Amphenol Corp-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electronic Components Industry (APH , GLW , VSH , BDC , KN )

Below are the top five companies in the Electronic Components industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH ) ranks first with a gain of 10.11%; Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW ) ranks second with a gain of 9.94%; and Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH ) ranks third with a gain of 9.73%.

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC ) follows with a gain of 7.73% and Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.54%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corning Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.61. Since that call, shares of Corning Inc have fallen 35.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.