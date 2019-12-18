Shares of Amphastar Pharma Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (AMPH, MNK, MRK, PRGO, LCI)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Amphastar Pharma ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.3%. Following is Mallinckrodt with a projected earnings growth of 5.5%. Merck & Co ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.4%.

Perrigo Co Plc follows with a projected earnings growth of 6.9%, and Lannett Co Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 9.8%.

