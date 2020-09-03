MySmarTrend
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Steel Industry (AP, WOR, HAYN, ATI, CRS)

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 2:35am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a an RPE of $228,000. Following is Worthington Inds with a an RPE of $341,000. Haynes Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $355,000.

Allegheny Tech follows with a an RPE of $423,000, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $445,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carpenter Tech on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $49.10. Since that call, shares of Carpenter Tech have fallen 29.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

