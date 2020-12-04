Shares of Amkor Tech Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMKR, MKSI, AEIS, RTEC, KLAC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.2%. Mks Instruments is next with a EBITDA growth of 0.2%. Adv Energy Inds ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.3%.

Rudolph Technol follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.2%, and Kla-Tencor Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 16.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rudolph Technol on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Rudolph Technol have risen 15.8%. We continue to monitor Rudolph Technol for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.