Shares of Amerisourceberge Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ABC, CAH, MCK, ACET, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amerisourceberge ranks highest with a an RPE of $8.0 million. Cardinal Health is next with a an RPE of $3.3 million. Mckesson Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $2.6 million.

Aceto Corp follows with a an RPE of $2.6 million, and Owens & Minor rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

