Shares of America'S Car-Ma Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Automotive Retail Industry (CRMT, AZO, ORLY, MUSA, MNRO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

America'S Car-Ma ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Autozone Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. O'Reilly Automot ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Monro Muffler rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for America'S Car-Ma and will alert subscribers who have CRMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.