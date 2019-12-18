Shares of American Public Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Education Services Industry (APEI, BFAM, LOPE, STRA, CHGG)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

American Public ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 15.0%. Bright Horizons is next with a projected earnings growth of 16.8%. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 19.8%.

Strayer Educatio follows with a projected earnings growth of 26.1%, and Chegg Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 42.9%.

