Shares of American Interna Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (AIG, NGHC, HIG, AFG, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

American Interna ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.11. Following is National General with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.84. Hartford Finl Sv ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.73.

Amer Finl Group follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.77, and Loews Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.44.

