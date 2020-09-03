Shares of American Airline Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Airlines Industry (AAL, DAL, CPA, JBLU, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

American Airline ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 33.5%. Delta Air Li is next with a forward earnings yield of 13.4%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.1%.

Jetblue Airways follows with a forward earnings yield of 12.8%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 11.7%.

