Shares of American Airline Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Airlines Industry (AAL, SKYW, DAL, LUV, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

American Airline ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Skywest Inc with a a beta of 1.1. Delta Air Li ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Southwest Air follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

