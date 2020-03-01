Shares of Amerco Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Trucking Industry (UHAL, YRCW, R, ARCB, CAR)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Amerco ranks highest with a sales per share of $181.35. Following is Yrc Worldwide In with a sales per share of $150.70. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $142.18.
Arcbest Corp follows with a sales per share of $111.97, and Avis Budget Grou rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $109.09.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amerco and will alert subscribers who have UHAL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share amerco yrc worldwide in ryder system inc arcbest corp avis budget grou