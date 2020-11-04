Shares of Amer Woodmark Co Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Building Products Industry (AMWD, USG, WMS, IIIN, AAON)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Amer Woodmark Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 111.2%. Following is Usg Corp with a EBITDA growth of 57.1%. Advanced Drainag ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 53.5%.

Insteel Inds follows with a EBITDA growth of 53.0%, and Aaon Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 48.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aaon Inc on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.16. Since that call, shares of Aaon Inc have fallen 9.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.