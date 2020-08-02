Shares of Amer Woodmark Co Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Building Products Industry (AMWD, USG, WMS, IIIN, AAON)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Amer Woodmark Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 111.2%. Following is Usg Corp with a EBITDA growth of 57.1%. Advanced Drainag ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 53.5%.

Insteel Inds follows with a EBITDA growth of 53.0%, and Aaon Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 48.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amer Woodmark Co and will alert subscribers who have AMWD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.