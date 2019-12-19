Shares of Amer Vanguard Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (AVD, FMC, MOS, SMG, MON)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Amer Vanguard ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Fmc Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Mosaic Co/The ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Scotts Miracle follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Monsanto Co rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer Vanguard on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer Vanguard have risen 22.6%. We continue to monitor Amer Vanguard for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.