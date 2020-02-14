Shares of Amer Supercondtr Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (AMSC, VSLR, GNRC, EMR, ROK)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Amer Supercondtr ranks highest with a ROE of 4,425.5%. Following is Vivint Solar Inc with a ROE of 4,178.3%. Generac Holdings ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,638.2%.

Emerson Elec Co follows with a ROE of 2,171.2%, and Rockwell Automat rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,987.9%.

