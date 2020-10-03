Shares of Amer Equity Invt Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (AEL, PRI, CNO, LNC, TMK)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest sales growth.

Amer Equity Invt ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,723.6%. Following is Primerica Inc with a sales growth of 1,119.2%. Cno Financial Gr ranks third highest with a sales growth of 783.2%.

Lincoln Natl Crp follows with a sales growth of 695.4%, and Torchmark Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 561.5%.

