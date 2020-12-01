Shares of Amer Axle & Mfg Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (AXL, SMP, GNTX, CPS, DORM)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Amer Axle & Mfg ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 12.0%. Following is Standard Motor with a EBITDA growth of 12.6%. Gentex Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 12.6%.

Cooper-Standard follows with a EBITDA growth of 14.6%, and Dorman Products rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 14.7%.

