Shares of Amc Networks-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry (AMCX, SALM, SGA, ETM, TGNA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Amc Networks-A ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.75. Salem Media Grou is next with a a P/E ratio of 6.83. Saga Comm-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.70.

Entercom Comm-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 8.66, and Tegna Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 12.78.

