Shares of Amc Entertainmen Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (AMC, LYV, VIAB, ENT, CNK)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Amc Entertainmen ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 231.2. Following is Live Nation Ente with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.7. Viacom Inc-B ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 184.2.

Global Eagle Ent follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 157.3, and Cinemark Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 148.1.

