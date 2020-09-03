Shares of Amber Road Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Internet Software & Services Industry (AMBR, MB, INST, YELP, SPSC)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amber Road Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $116,000. Following is Mindbody Inc-A with a an RPE of $133,000. Instructure Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $152,000.

Yelp Inc follows with a an RPE of $168,000, and Sps Commerce Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $170,000.

