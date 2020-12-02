Shares of Ambarella Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (AMBA , MRVL , ON , QRVO , XLNX )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductors industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA ) ranks first with a gain of 8.61%; Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL ) ranks second with a gain of 4.89%; and On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON ) ranks third with a gain of 4.72%.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) follows with a gain of 4.46% and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.25%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ambarella Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMBA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.