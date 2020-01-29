Shares of Ambac Financial Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (AMBC, AGO, MBI, AXS, ACGL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ambac Financial ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.5 million. Following is Assured Guaranty with a an RPE of $4.9 million. Mbia Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $4.2 million.

Axis Capital follows with a an RPE of $3.7 million, and Arch Capital Grp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $3.5 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ambac Financial on June 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Ambac Financial have risen 33.0%. We continue to monitor Ambac Financial for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.