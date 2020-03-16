Shares of Altria Group Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (MO)

The price of Altria Group Inc shares has slipped to $40.07 (a 0.0% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 16.3 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 11.2 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Altria Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have MO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Altria Group Inc have traded between a low of $35.78 and a high of $57.88 and are now at $40.07, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 2.17% lower over the past week, respectively.