Shares of Altra Industrial Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (AIMC , RXN , WWD , TKR , SWK )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC ) ranks first with a gain of 9.64%; Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN ) ranks second with a gain of 8.67%; and Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD ) ranks third with a gain of 8.22%.

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR ) follows with a gain of 7.90% and Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.48%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Timken Co on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $54.62. Since that call, shares of Timken Co have fallen 33.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.