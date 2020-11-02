MySmarTrend
Shares of Altisource Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Residential REITs Industry (RESI, BRG, MAA, SUI, UMH)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:30am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Altisource ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,591.7%. Bluerock Residen is next with a sales growth of 5,987.3%. Mid-America Apar ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,586.8%.

Sun Communities follows with a sales growth of 1,784.6%, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,362.5%.

