Shares of Altisource Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Residential REITs Industry (RESI, BRG, MAA, SUI, UMH)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Altisource ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,591.7%. Bluerock Residen is next with a sales growth of 5,987.3%. Mid-America Apar ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,586.8%.

Sun Communities follows with a sales growth of 1,784.6%, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,362.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Altisource and will alert subscribers who have RESI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.