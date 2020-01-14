Shares of Altisource Port Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Real Estate Services Industry (ASPS, HF, MMI, RLGY, JLL)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Altisource Port ranks highest with a ROE of 15,302.0%. Hff Inc-A is next with a ROE of 4,284.0%. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,902.5%.

Realogy Holdings follows with a ROE of 1,634.7%, and Jones Lang Lasal rounds out the top five with a ROE of 899.2%.

