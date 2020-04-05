Shares of Altisource Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (RESI)

Altisource's stock is down 22.8% to $8.36 on heavy trading volume. About 2.8 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 863,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Altisource share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.51 and a high of $13.28 and are now at $10.83, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.