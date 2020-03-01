Shares of Alphabet Inc-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Internet Software & Services Industry (GOOGL, STMP, JCOM, GTT, LOGM)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Alphabet Inc-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $169.02. Stamps.Com Inc is next with a sales per share of $28.75. J2 Global Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $23.98.

Gtt Communicatio follows with a sales per share of $20.76, and Logmein Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $20.55.

